BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players on duck boats turned onto Causeway Street to the sound of jubilation from Celtics fans late Friday morning as the franchise’s first championship parade in 16 years got underway.

After rally inside TD Garden and four days after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy overhead.

Players took photos and interacted with fans while confetti cannons shot towers of confetti into the air.

The cheers of fans echoed off buildings in the North End while fans further along the parade route waited for their glimpse at the team.

The parade is scheduled to make its way through Boston before coming to an end near the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Numerous street closures and parking restrictions are in effect.

7News will be covering the Celtics’ rolling rally throughout the day on air, online and in the 7NEWS app.

