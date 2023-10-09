CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Carlisle police and fire crews worked together Sunday to rescue a dog that became trapped in a culvert near a cranberry bog.

Crews responding to the report of a dog that was trapped in a culvert and drowning around 5:15 p.m. Sunday worked with Mr. Duffy of Great Brook Farm to rescue Zena, a black lab that was at risk of drowning.

“We hope she has a speedy recovery after being trapped for approximately one hour,” police wrote in a post on Facebook.

