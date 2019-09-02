(WHDH) — A falcon on board a flight headed to Saudi Arabia left passengers in awe last weekend.

Passenger Jitendra Roy Choudhury captured the falcon perched on its handler’s glove inside the cabin of a Etihad Airways’ plane Saturday.

The bird could be seen spreading its wings during takeoff.

“What a privilege to see such a gorgeous creature so up close,” Choudhury wrote on Twitter. “When the flight was taking off, it tried to spread it’s wing and fly. It was able to gauge that the plane was rising. It hooted very softly. And once in a while ruffled it’s feathers.”

Etihad Airways’ policy allows falcons to travel for a fee on planes “either on board, as checked baggage or as manifested cargo.”

