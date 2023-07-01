BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS has obtained shocking surveillance video that shows a commuter nearly being struck by debris falling from the ceiling of the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station earlier this week.

The video shows a man waiting for a Red Line train Monday night when a chunk of concrete suddenly fell from the ceiling and landed next to him.

This is the third time this year that a passenger was struck or nearly struck by falling debris at an MBTA station.

In March, a falling insulation tile weighing about 25 pounds nearly struck a passenger at Harvard station in Cambridge. Two months later, a heavy utility box hit a Harvard PHD student at the same station. She is planning to sue the agency.

7NEWS cameras found more ceiling damage at other parts of the station on Friday.

The MBTA says it is working to create a new position to oversee the upkeep of station facilities.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)