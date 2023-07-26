A family on the water off the coast of the Cape captured an incredible sight when several whales breached at the same time.

The video shows three whales against the horizon leaping out of the water and splashing back into the ocean in sync.

The man who captured the video told 7NEWS that he was tuna fishing with his daughters when they saw the whales. Robert Addie said he’s seen many whales, but nothing compared to this scene off the coast.

“I was stunned,” Addie said. “I’ve worked tuna and swordfish as a young man out of Gloucester, worked fishing in Alaska as a young man, literally have seen thousands of whales, never seen a triple synchronized breach ever.”

Addie said he thinks the whales were likely teaching a younger whale how to hunt for fish.

