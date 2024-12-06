BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephen Kelleher, and IRS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Wlodyka spoke at Moakley Federal Courthouse Friday on the arrest earlier in the day of Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

Fernandes Anderson is facing multiple counts of wire fraud in connection with an alleged kickback scheme in cooperation with a relative of hers who she hired to work in her office then paid a bonus to that was twice as much as all the other bonuses in her office combined, and then gave her $7,000 of that bonus in a bathroom.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)