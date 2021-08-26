BOSTON (WHDH) - Security cameras caught the startling moment flames shoot up from the ground in Jamaica Plain Thursday.

A manhole explosion in the middle of Centre Street startled onlookers and dark smoke could be seen pouring out both before and after the blast.

People in the area say it knocked power out and it is unclear when utility crews will be able to restore it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion has not been released.

