ASPEN, Colo. (WHDH) — A film director made the most out of being the only passenger on his flight to Salt Lake City last week.

Vincent Peone videotaped himself as he boarded a Delta Airlines jet operated by SkyWest Airlines in Aspen, Colorado.

“Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time,” an airline employee said over the loud speaker before Peone picked up his carry-on and scurried onto the plane.

Peone received a special hello from the flight attendants and pilots before takeoff.

“Thank you so much for flying me,” he said while shaking the pilots’ hands.

The ground crew had to pile sand bags into the cargo hold to add weight to the plane.

Peone posted the video of his experience on Twitter, writing “Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of.”

Delta responded, saying, “That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta!”

