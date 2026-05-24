BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston worked quickly to knock down a fire that burned through the roof of a triple-decker on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Treadway Road around 8:15 p.m. found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the house.

The fire burned through all three floors of the building before it was brought under control.

Fire officials praised crews for keeping the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause remains under investigation.



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