BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews worked quickly to free a trapped driver who was hospitalized following a fiery crash with a tanker truck on Route 1A in East Boston, officials said.

A section of Route 1A northbound was temporarily shut down early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish the flames, which threatened to ignite the 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel that were inside the tanker, fire officials said.

Authorities said the crash was reported sometime around 3 a.m. and occurred in the area of 440 William F McClellan (Rte 1A).

Video from nearby surveillance cameras showed the moments the tanker appeared to crash into another car, resulting in a large blast that engulfed both vehicles.

Officials said the fire itself appeared to have been sparked by a pipe underneath the truck.

Details on the condition of the truck driver have not yet been released, while officials have said the woman in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for burn injuries. Meanwhile, her vehicle was burnt out by the time 7NEWS cameras arrived.

“It was burning while she was in it, so one company went right to her and focused on getting her out of the car, and the other started with the truck because obviously we had to get that fire out quick,” Boston District Fire Chief Mark Raymond said.

Efforts to clean up the aftermath and investigate the scene continued through the morning, with parts of Route 1A still blocked off as of 10:30 a.m.

Traffic in the area was snarled for hours as vehicles were diverted down Boardman Street while crews responded.

