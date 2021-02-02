STAMFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — Dramatic video captured the moment firefighters rescued two people from a pickup truck that was sinking in icy water amid a major snowstorm in Connecticut on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into the water in the area of Cummings Park in Stamford just after 2 p.m. found a woman standing in the bed of a partially submerged pickup truck and a man trapped inside the cab about 40 feet from shore, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

Firefighters put on cold water rescue suits and used a fire truck ladder to rescue the occupants as the extreme winds, snow, and tide continued to move the vehicle, causing it to fill with water.

While in the process of attempting to free the man inside the truck, the vehicle fully submerged.

Crews forced the small, rear window open and pulled the man to safety.

Both occupants were evaluated by Stamford EMS before the male occupant was taken to Stamford Hospital for further treatment.

Divers remained at the scene to assist with removing the vehicle from the water.

Stamford police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)