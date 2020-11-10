Firefighters came to the rescue of a curious kitten who became trapped between the walls of his owner’s home in Australia over the weekend.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to find where the kitten was before cutting a small hole into the wall to get him out.

“The crews weren’t kitten around and with a little coaxing, the rest is hiss-tory,” Fire and Rescue NSW wrote on Facebook.

The kitten is said to be OK.

