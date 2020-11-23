WATCH: FL man wrestles alligator who dragged puppy underwater

(WHDH) — A Florida man wrestled with an alligator to save his dog’s life and the incredible rescue was all caught on camera.

Richard Willbanks jumped into a pond to pry an alligator’s mouth open after the gator managed to drag his pup Gunner underwater.

“He just came out like a missile,” Willbanks said. “They had one little puncture wound. My hands would just be chewed up.”

Thankfully, Gunner is OK. Though, Willbanks said he is a little skittish around water now.

“It gives us a new appreciation,” his wide Louise said. “We do need to be aware they are wild animals. Uh, they’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share the space with them.”

From now on, Gunner’s owners said they plan to keep him away from the water and leashed at all times.

The Willbanks decided not to call wildlife officials saying they were in the gator’s home and the animal was acting within its nature.

