A flight from Fort Lauderdale to Boston Thursday had to be diverted to Orlando after an unruly passenger disrupted the flight with dangerous behavior.

JetBlue confirmed the disturbance in service and said two people had to be escorted off the plane by law enforcement in Orlando.

In a video captured by a passenger, the pilot can be heard explaining the situation to travelers over the plane’s intercom system.

⁦@JetBlue⁩ flight 170 from Ft Lauderdale to Boston was diverted to Orlando. According to the pilot, a passenger acted violently towards another passenger. Officials escorted the violent passenger off the flight. pic.twitter.com/mzhLCIPubE — Leo Ruiz (@LeoRuiz037) January 5, 2024

“We had a disruptive, violent passenger in the back,” the pilot said in the video. “Unfortunately, I could not make an announcement, tip him off. We didn’t want to agitate him more than he already was, he was attacking another passenger.”

All passengers were forced to deplane so that the aircraft could refuel, pushing their arrival in Boston back further.

Flight 170, originally scheduled to land at Boston’s Logan International Airport at 12:35 a.m., instead arrived hours later at 4:30 a.m.

