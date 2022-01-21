(WHDH)– A Florida man was caught on camera jumping into danger to save his dogs.

Surveillance video captures him rushing toward a black bear that was attacking his two dachshunds at his home. The bear is seen clawing at his back and arms.

The man pushed a bench in front of the doorway to keep the bear from coming in. Eventually, the bear takes off.

This is the second recent bear attack in that area. Last week, a woman had come home from a walk with her dogs when a bear chased her and tackled her in the street.

She suffered a number of scratches but is doing ok and her dogs were not hurt.

