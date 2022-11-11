A foot pursuit in Warren, Ohio, ended with a man being hit with a stun gun, tackled and detained inside a daycare center playpen with children inside of it.

A Warren police officer’s body camera showed him chasing after a man on Wednesday, Nov. 2., pursuing a suspect the department said had taken off after he crashed a car while running a traffic stop.

The suspect dipped into a daycare center, extending his finger and threatening to shoot officers in the process, according to police.

Police quickly entered the building, where the chase continued on foot after a missed taser attempt, heading into a classroom where the man jumped into a playpen with several children.

Another taser was shot, with several officers soon tackling the suspect to the ground over shouts to get the kids out of the room,

According to WJW Cleveland, the suspect was 39-year old Lamar Mitchell, who was wanted for felonious assault.

They also reported that Mitchell is facing 13 charges, in addition to the original felonious assault, including aggravated burglary, failure to comply, multiple counts of aggravated menacing and traffic offenses.

