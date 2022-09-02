CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Footage captured the moment a person helped a contractor got her leg trapped between the train and platform Tuesday morning at the Alewife station.

MBTA officials said the contractor was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge, causing her leg to be caught between the platform edge and a berthed train at the station.

First responders got her leg out in 20 minutes and transported her to the hospital for evaluation.

