BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS spoke with former federal prosecutor Evan Gotlob Tuesday after the third day, second full day, of jury deliberations in the Karen Read murder retrial.

During deliberations, the jury submitted notecards asking what the timeframe is of the operating under the influence charge, whether video clips of Read’s interviews can be considered evidence, and whether conviction of a sub-charge is the same as conviction on the overall charge.

While speaking with Gotlob, he says the defense should “sleep well tonight,” that the commonwealth should be worried, and he expects a verdict on Wednesday.

