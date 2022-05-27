BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fox found itself in a slippery situation as it was freed from a Beverly sewer grate with the help of a neighbor’s olive oil and soap.

This is not the first time a fox has been found in this predicament in this neighborhood.

“I came out this morning, and a fox was just- popped his head out through the hole,” said Phil Dennison, who found the fox outside his Beverly home dangling from its neck inside the sewer grate.

Animal control arrived on scene to free the fox, using the neighbor’s supplies to make it slick enough to slip through the grate. Officers then hosed the fox off before re-releasing it into the wild.

“Save the little guy! Lives another day!” an onlooker said.

Last week, another fox found itself in the same situation in Billerica. Earlier this month, another fox got stuck in a North Andover grate.

