FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are turning to the public for help as they search for a vehicle in connection with an incident earlier this month during which a lit firework thrown from a moving car set an SUV on fire.

A video shared by police on Wednesday showed a firework being tossed out of dark-colored Toyota Corolla that ignited a vehicle parked in a driveway on East Street, resulting in it catching on fire and being a total loss.

Police say residents reported the vehicle driving around the area and throwing fireworks for several days.

“This incident resulted in a complete loss of the victim’s vehicle, and could have easily resulted in the loss of their home if not for the quick work of the Franklin Police Department,” police wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-528-1212 or email jmaclean@franklinma.gov.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)