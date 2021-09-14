(WHDH) — A local couple say a friend jumped into action after they were allegedly attacked while vacationing in Florida.

Gabriel Andronic told 7NEWS he was forced to stare down the barrel of a gun while out with his girlfriend Brooke Burch, and another friend in Miami Beach on Friday.

Police say the man was shouting at the group and heated words were exchanged.

“He pulled it out of his pants and boom right at my head,” Andronic said.

“I thought he was going to get shot,” Burch added.

Burch pulled out her phone to help investigators identify the suspect and provided the video of the terrifying altercation to 7NEWS.

As their friend makes to grab the gun out of the suspect’s hand, Burch can be heard yelling for the gunman to stop. Andronic said he believed he was going to die.

After the friend successfully wrestled the gun away, the suspect took off. Officers later caught up with 37-year-old Eduardo Mendez nearby and took him into custody in connection with the incident.

Investigators say he was on meth at the time of the incident and he is now facing drug charges along with a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Andronic told 7NEWS he is grateful for the quick arrest and for the friend who stepped in a likely saved his life.

“It was probably like the best thing anyone’s ever done for me, you know,” he said.

