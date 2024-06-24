MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rushed to a home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday to extinguish a fire that was sparked by a lightning strike as a series of powerful storms moved through the area.

The homeowners said they were out to dinner when they get the call that their home on Boynton Street had been struck by lightning.

“My tenant called me to say, ‘Hey your house got hit by lightning,'” Michael Poisson recalled. “I thought it was a joke but his voice was kind of shaky and I said, ‘You serious?” and he said, ‘Mike, yeah, I’m calling 911!'”

Fire officials said they were prepared for the possibility of fires as the storms made their way through.

“The guys were on heightened alert because of the impending storm,” said Kenneth Proulx, Battalion Chief of the Manchester Fire Department.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the home did not suffer any significant damage.

Elsewhere, a storm system that prompted several Tornado Warnings downed trees and branches in Keene and a funnel cloud was caught on camera in Dublin, New Hampshire.

