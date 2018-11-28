TUSCON, Ariz. (WHDH) — An explosive announcement of an expecting couple’s baby boy quickly turned into a fast-spreading fire in April of 2017.

The United States Forest Service released new video of the gender reveal gone wrong that sparked the 47,000-acre Sawmill Fire in southern Arizona.

The video showed an off-duty border patrol agent, Dennis Dickey, firing a rifle at a homemade target that was placed in tall, dry grass. Blue powder briefly flies into the air before the grass burst into flames.

The Sawmill Fire forced about 200 people from their homes and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Dickey pleaded guilty to starting the fire and has been sentenced to five years probation. He was also ordered to pay $100,000 from his savings and $500 every month for the next 20 years.

