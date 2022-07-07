GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Georgetown mother went “nuts” when a chipmunk became stuck between her screen and window– and TikTok fans ate the video up.

“I know I’m loud, I know I’m obnoxious, but I’m really embarrassed because my neighbors almost called the cops,” said Ashley Caron. “They thought there was a murder being committed.”

Caron pleaded with the chipmunk to “make a deal.” If she freed him from the window, the chipmunk was expected to “scurry right out… back to your happy, whimsical life.”

She warned her children to stay calm as they could be heard cackling in the background. Caron later let out a blood-curdling scream as the critter began running around on the screen.

One the chipmunk was freed, Caron’s dog got in on the action, grabbing the rodent in his mouth and carrying it to the balcony as Caron yelled for the dog to “drop it!”

The line that stuck with TikTokkers was “If I scream, everything is fine.”

The chipmunk is alive and doing OK, and Caron has since been dubbed, “The Chipmunk Whisperer.”

