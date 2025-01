WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Some furry friends are enjoying the winter weather in the nation’s capital.

A couple of giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. had a blast playing in the fresh snow.

The bears rolled around in the snow and buried their faces in it.

