A body camera recording captured the heart-stopping rescue of a man involved in a serious car crash in Texas on Tuesday.

Good Samaritans joined a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy to save the life of a driver who was pinned inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tractor-trailer and burst into flames.

Together, they worked to pull the car’s dashboard away from the man’s lap and eventually freed him.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Without the cooperation of everyone involved, this could be a very different story.”

The driver was taken to a local hospital with a serious leg injury.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)