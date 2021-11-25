(WHDH) — A 7-year-old pup has been reunited with his family after being hit by a car and getting stuck in the vehicle’s grill in Florida.

The dog named Dio ran away from home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dio’s owner couldn’t find him at first but then the owner’s brother saw the dog stuck inside a car’s grill on the news.

Good Samaritans had come to the rescue of Dio and worked together to remove the dog from the grill.

Dio was said to be OK but shaken up.

The pup was returned to his owner on Wednesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)