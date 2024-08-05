SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted off the coast of Scituate weeks ago, flashing its sharp teeth at a camera, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

When AWSC staff were watching great white sharks feed on a whale carcass in the Atlantic, they were able to record a “curious” shark up close, the conservancy said.

In the video on X, the creature can be seen swimming within inches of the camera against the blue-green ocean water. Its rows of teeth are visible as it opens its mouth.

The shark was observed with markings on its face, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)