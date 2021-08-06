SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was seen swimming close to shore off Scituate on Friday.

Video captured by Colin Down showed a 6-foot-long shark thrashing in the water about a quarter-mile from the shore.

The Scituate Harbormaster has been called to the area, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

There have been several shark sightings reported off the Massachusetts coast this week, the conservancy’s Sharktivity app shows.

6ft white shark recently spotted off Scituate, approximately 1/4 mile offshore. Scituate Harbormaster Department is in the area.

