WATCH: Groom admits ‘2020 has not been the best year’ seconds before terrifying lightning strike interrupts vows

A Massachusetts couple is thankful that an approaching thunderstorm didn’t ruin their wedding ceremony over the weekend — though a terrifying and ominously timed lightning strike during their vows is going viral.

In the shocking video, the groom can be heard admitting, “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year,” drawing a laugh from those in attendance before a powerful lightning strike can be seen hitting the lake behind them and emitting a thunderous boom.

The couple says they were able to finish their ceremony without a hitch and thankfully, there were no injuries.

