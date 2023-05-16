BOSTON (WHDH) - New video captured on Massachusetts Department of Transportation cameras shows a group of people on bicycles riding through the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston last week.

In one clip, a group of five people can be seen riding into the tunnel. Another clip shows the group later exiting the tunnel. In a separate clip, members of the group can be seen doing wheelies on their bikes while in between cars inside the tunnel.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m.

The spokesperson said bicyclists illegally entered a ramp at O’Brien Highway into the O’Neill Tunnel. The spokesperson continued, saying the group then got out of the roadway without incident.

“It’s just a big distraction,” said Massachusetts driver Craig Tankard this week when asked about the incident. “It’s hard enough to drive around here with all the construction and everything without having to deal with that.”

Video clips show cars having to dodge the bikes during Friday’s evening commute. One driver was seen pumping the breaks and slowing down to let the bicyclists pass.

“There are young drivers and there are inexperienced drivers here, so, in conjunction with people who are riding bikes, it might be very difficult for people to drive at all,” said Nikeya Tankard, a young driver.

Ash Tammaro, who often travels by skateboard, said the video of people riding bikes in the tunnel was surprising.

“It kind of blows my mind that people are going through the tunnel,” Tammaro said. “I wouldn’t.”

There are signs posted along state roads and tunnels like the O’Neill Tunnel reminding people they can’t walk, ride bikes or ride a horse on such roads.

Still, the bikers in this case, rode past warnings.

