KILLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A family got a surprise visit when a group of bears showed up at their house in Killington, Vermont.

Video sent to 7NEWS showed the bears climbing onto the porch of the home.

The family says they had just sat down for dinner when they noticed the activity going on outside.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)