HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Visiting a polling place in Hampton Tuesday, Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley expressed confidence that she can pull off a win in the Granite State.

Haley, the former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor, vowed to stay in the race no matter what and said she plans to campaign in her home state leading up to that primary.

She wouldn’t say whether there was a percentage of the vote she felt she need to hit to be confident continuing her campaign.

“It’s not like a certain number, I don’t go there and say I have to have this number, I have to have that number,” Haley said. “What I’ve always had in my mind is I want to be stronger than Iowa, and then South Carolina I want to be stronger. Let’s see what that looks like.”

7News asked Haley what her message was to supporters of Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the contest on Sunday.

“I know you want someone that is going to deliver results for you and get all the woke stuff out and get the noise out and get back to the basics of what government was supposed to be,” Haley said. “Government is intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people, it’s never meant to be all things to all people. This is a live free or die state, let’s make it a live free or die country.”

In Hampton, Haley was sporting a new piece of jewelry on her wrist: a bracelet reading “President Nikki” that she said was made by a little girl she met on the campaign trail.

