LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - The door of a small plane that crashed in a wooded area in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Friday was found about six miles from the crash site in Manchester, officials confirmed

The pilot, who was the only person on board at the time, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

