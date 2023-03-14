PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7NEWS camera was rolling in Pepperell when the true weight of Tuesday’s nor’easter brought a tree crashing down during the morning commute.

The tree limbs gave way and rattled power lines near the Pepperell Quality Market off of Main Street, leaving no injuries while creating yet another hazard for drivers trying to make their way through the area.

Scary! A massive tree branch snapped just down the street from our live shot in Pepperell.



This was on Main Street, and it has since been cleared. No one was hurt.



The nor’easter has already dumped more than 6” of heavy wet snow here. Up to a foot is forecasted for this area. pic.twitter.com/87OhQUjeex — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) March 14, 2023

One driver who spoke with 7NEWS described just stopping to clear his windshield left him stuck as already poor driving conditions worsened.

“I stopped short and the snow fell on my windshield, so I couldn’t see so I pulled into this parking lot to clear my windshield and now I’m stuck,” said Dana Hanson. “I wish I was playing golf.”

With some assistance, Hanson was eventually back on the road and dealing with the conditions he and so many others have been finding challenging, including plow drivers.

“It’s like cement trying to move it,” Carl Shattuck said from his vehicle. “You gotta take it easy, it’s pretty slick. It’s slippery snow underneath. You don’t think it is because it’s so wet, but all of a sudden you’re just sliding.”

The Middlesex County town inched closer to a forecasted foot of accumulation through the day, hitting eight inches by noon as heavy flakes continued to pelt the area.

But the tricky terrain didn’t stop some from getting some steps in as a 7NEWS camera spotted at least one ambitious jogger as well as some daring to try shoveling.

New Englanders are built different!



The Nor’easter is not stopping this dedicated runner in Pepperell. pic.twitter.com/RzZNtyDhHv — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) March 14, 2023

“It’s heavy, wet – it’s not gonna be fun to shovel but we’re New England, it’s what we expect, we’re used to this,” one resident said.

For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Blog and more here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)