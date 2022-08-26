EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police have released new video showing the moments a helicopter crew spotted two teenagers in Easton during a search-and-rescue mission.

Helicopters and ATVs were brought in on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after authorities learned the teens had become lost in a wooded area near the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Emergency personnel from several surrounding towns assisted as crews combed through the acres of woods between Prospect and Turnpike Streets.

By 8:50 p.m., after four hours, the two 16-year-olds were out of the woods and treated for dehydration.

