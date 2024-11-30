HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hingham Police Department shared shocking dash cam video of a driver nearly swerving off the road in a call for those celebrating the holidays to make good decisions.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, “This long holiday weekend has a lot of events such as class reunions, family gatherings & people traveling. It can also be a very dangerous time on the roads with people who don’t have a plan to get home safe after drinking. This is a prior dash cam clip from a driver who entered Hingham on Rte. 228 and was arrested for drunk driving as a reminder to plan ahead.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)