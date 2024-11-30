HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hingham Police Department shared shocking dash cam video of a driver nearly swerving off the road in a call for those celebrating the holidays to make good decisions.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, “This long holiday weekend has a lot of events such as class reunions, family gatherings & people traveling. It can also be a very dangerous time on the roads with people who don’t have a plan to get home safe after drinking. This is a prior dash cam clip from a driver who entered Hingham on Rte. 228 and was arrested for drunk driving as a reminder to plan ahead.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox