RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Mattapan man is facing charges after police say he hit a Randolph police cruiser and kept going on Saturday evening.

An officer responding to a vehicle that had run out of fuel on North Main Street was struck by a 2014 black Jeep that crossed the double-yellow line while heading northbound and then fled the scene, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

The driver, later identified as a Mattapan man, has now been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He will be summonsed to Quincy District Court.

