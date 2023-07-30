RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Mattapan man is facing charges after police say he hit a Randolph police cruiser and kept going on Saturday evening.

An officer responding to a vehicle that had run out of fuel on North Main Street was struck by a 2014 black Jeep that crossed the double-yellow line while heading northbound and then fled the scene, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

The driver, later identified as a Mattapan man, has now been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He will be summonsed to Quincy District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox