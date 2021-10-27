BOSTON (WHDH) - A home surveillance camera captured the moment a strong gust of wind ripped a giant tree from the ground in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Video recorded in a neighborhood in West Roxbury showed the tree’s roots lifting up from under the sidewalk before it fell across a street and crushed a car.

There were no reported injuries.

The nor’easter’s hurricane-forced winds downed trees in many other communities as well.

