HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing investigation surrounding a “suspicious video” circulating online.

The dash camera video shows someone walking into the middle of a road, wearing a construction vest and a helmet. The driver had to swerve to avoid hitting them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401.

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