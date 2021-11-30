TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse spotted running down Route 110 in Taunton has been wrangled.

The horse was spotted on the southbound side of the highway in the area of exit 19 around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers, MSPCA-Angell police, Taunton police, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded and corralled the horse by using a leash supplied by a state police K-9 trooper.

The horse’s owner arrived and a trailer was summonsed to transport the horse home.

