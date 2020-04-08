SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An unusual sight was captured on camera outside of a McDonald’s in Southbridge.

Eric Dennis was recently outside the Big Y plaza on East Main Street when he noticed three people riding horses while going through the drive-thru of the nearby McDonald’s.

The horses walked up to the drive-thru window so their owners could grab their food.

Video of the incident has been shared on the Focused On Southbridge Facebook page about 1,500 times.

