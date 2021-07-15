IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - People in one Ipswich neighborhood woke up to a wild sight when they saw more than a dozen horses frolicking in their front yards Thursday.

The residents told 7NEWS that the horses escaped from a local farm and could be seen eating grass and new plants while roaming around the area.

“My dad woke up because he had to go to work and he saw them and he sent us a picture of them in our front yard and we saw the horses there,” Kensington Macdougall said.

Karyn Macdougall added that, “You really don’t see 13 horses in a neighborhood just walking around.”

After an eventful escape, the horses were escorted back to their mobile trailers and brought back home.

