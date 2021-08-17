BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics on Tuesday shared a video the showed their humanoid robots flawlessly maneuvering through complex parkour courses.

One of the robots ran up a series of banked plywood panels, broad jumped a gap, and ran up and down stairs in a course that was set up at the Boston Dynamics headquarters. The second robot leapt onto a balance beam and followed the same steps in reverse.

Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team to experiment with new behaviors. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence. https://t.co/xZRNVnhrkc pic.twitter.com/E0ssh45ZCi — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) August 17, 2021

Both robots also landed two perfectly synchronized backflips.

Boston Dynamics says its engineers have spent months working to develop new movements inspired by human behaviors.

