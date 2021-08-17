BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics on Tuesday shared a video the showed their humanoid robots flawlessly maneuvering through complex parkour courses.
One of the robots ran up a series of banked plywood panels, broad jumped a gap, and ran up and down stairs in a course that was set up at the Boston Dynamics headquarters. The second robot leapt onto a balance beam and followed the same steps in reverse.
Both robots also landed two perfectly synchronized backflips.
Boston Dynamics says its engineers have spent months working to develop new movements inspired by human behaviors.
