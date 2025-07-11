A big cat caught on camera creeping around a neighborhood in Rochester, New York.

People living in the area wondered if it was a mountain lion.

“I heard, I heard ‘roar. I felt that roar.’ I knew to keep it pushing, I knew that,” said Curtis Jones, who claimed to see the wildcat.

The cat walking around had people running the other direction.

“And it said ‘roar,’ and I just kept walking, I seen it, seeing me, see it. So, in my head I’m like nah I got to go man, I’m out,” said Jones.

The video was posted to social media and has been gaining a lot of traction. Police say they got several calls about the wild animal.

“It was about like this big, it was just walking, slithering, I don’t know man,” Jones said.

A “shelter in place” was ordered and then lifted. Police say they were unable to verify the presence of the wild animal.

The nearby zoo said all of its animals were accounted for.

“It could be out here in one of these bushes or something, you know a mountain lion, it be ‘roar,’ they be crawling and… serious,” Jones said.

