WATCH: Investigation underway after man ignites flamethrower on top of NYC bus

Brooklyn, NEW YORK (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a shirtless man was filmed wielding a flame thrower on top of a New York City bus.

The viral video garnered tens of thousands of views Tuesday and shows the unidentified man climbing on top of an ice cream truck and jumping onto a moving MTA bus as a shocked crowd looks on.

Once on top of the bus, the man begins waving the flame thrower around, shooting flames more 10 feet up into the air before turning it on an unsuspecting witness.

A short time later, he attempts to jump off the back of the bus and begins approaching the crowd before the video was cut.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information has been released.

