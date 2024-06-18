BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fresh off a night of celebrations following his team’s NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was seen boarding a plane full of teammates and team staff at Hanscom Field in Bedford Tuesday.

The team is expected to travel to Miami to continue celebrations before their rolling rally duck boat parade back in Boston on Friday.

Speaking with 7NEWS as he arrived in Bedford, coach Joe Mazzulla said “[There is] nothing better than being able to represent the city.”

Tatum averaged just shy of 27 points per game in the regular season as the Celtics massed an NBA-best 68-18 win-loss record.

After getting off to a slow start in the NBA Finals against Dallas, Tatum scored 31 points in his team’s Game 3 win on the road.

His scoring tapered again in Game 4 but he managed to bounce back when the series transitioned back to Boston, scoring 31 points in Game 5. Tatum also racked up 11 assists and eight rebounds.

“This is going to be a night that I will remember for the rest of my life,” he told reporters after the game.

“The last several years have been a roller coaster up and down,” he continued. “I had to listen to all the [expletive] people said about me and tonight it was worth it.”

The 26-year-old Tatum was seen walking up to his team’s plane moments after 12 p.m. Tuesday. He greeted airport workers and was spotted holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Tatum eventually boarded the plane with the trophy in hand.

The upcoming Celtics parade will step off at 11 a.m. Friday in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street. It will then snake its way through the city before ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

The parade will be the first such championship celebration in Boston since 2019 after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

It will be the first Celtics parade in 16 years since Boston’s 2008 NBA Finals win over the LA Lakers.

“All the guys I look up to won a championship, multiple championships,” Tatum said. “So now, I can walk in those rooms and be a part of that.”

