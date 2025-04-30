DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jennifer McCabe, a key witness in the Karen Read retrial, took the stand Tuesday afternoon after a digital forensics expert was cross-examined.

McCabe was one of the two women who was with Read the morning they discovered Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s body outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton, in January 2022.

McCabe returned to the stand on Wednesday.

Listen to McCabe’s testimony here.

