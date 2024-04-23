NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile was taken into state police custody and two people were hospitalized after a multi-town car chase came to a crashing end in Northboro on Monday.

Troopers tracking a Lexus in Ashland that had been reported stolen out of Peabody around 12 p.m. used helicopter Air 5 after it had eluded several police departments in the Natick area, according to state police. The chase continued to Northboro, where the vehicle hit stop sticks deployed by police and crashed into another vehicle before coming to rest in the median strip, state police said.

Two of the suspects were transported to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries. A juvenile was transported to the State Police-Leominster Barrwcks for booking.

A follow-up investigation determined the vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on the ramp from Route 495 to Route 290 in Marlboro.

