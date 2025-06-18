DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her father, Bill, spoke outside the courthouse in Dedham after she was found not guilty on all charges except for operating under the influence.

The jury determined she was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Read said to a crowd of supporters, ““No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”

Read’s father, Bill, saying, “I wanna acknowledge the greatest team of attorneys.”

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury, where she was tried for killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

